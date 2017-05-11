Toronto man faces multiple charges after disturbance at Peterborough, Ont., home
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A Toronto man is facing charges following an incident at a Peterborough, Ont., home.
It's alleged a man gave a false name to officers investigating a disturbance at the home late Wednesday night.
Peterborough police say the 23-year-old was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.
Investigators say he also had an outstanding warrant from May 2 on a charge of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 stemming from a 2016 incident involving a stolen vehicle.
They say they also found five other outstanding warrants related to failing to attend court and failing to comply with a probation order.