3 London, Ont., men charged in counterfeit currency investigation
CAMPBELLFORD, Ont. — Provincial police say three men from London, Ont., are facing charges in a counterfeit currency investigation.
They say the investigation began after a man allegedly used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for items at a business in Campbellford, Ont., on May 6.
Investigators say two other Campbellford businesses also received counterfeit bills — one for $100 and the other for $50 — on the same day.
Investigators say they also received reports Thursday morning of suspected counterfeit bills in Campbellford and Hastings, Ont., and say the men were arrested after a suspect vehicle was stopped in Peterborough County.
Three men, ranging in age from 27 to 34, are facing a total of 39 charges, including nine counts each of uttering counterfeit money.
