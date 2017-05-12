3 London, Ont., men charged in counterfeit currency investigation

CAMPBELLFORD, Ont. — Provincial police say three men from London, Ont., are facing charges in a counterfeit currency investigation.

They say the investigation began after a man allegedly used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for items at a business in Campbellford, Ont., on May 6.

Investigators say two other Campbellford businesses also received counterfeit bills — one for $100 and the other for $50 — on the same day.

Investigators say they also received reports Thursday morning of suspected counterfeit bills in Campbellford and Hastings, Ont., and say the men were arrested after a suspect vehicle was stopped in Peterborough County.