Calgary police arrest father in 2015 death of three-month-old baby boy

Calgary police say they have arrested the father of a three-month-old baby boy who died in 2015.

Daniel Nel, who is 31, has been charged with second-degree murder.

His son, Cyrus, was found in need of medical attention in August 2015 at the family home after a 911 call.

Paramedics took the boy to hospital but he died a day later.

Investigators said there was no plausible explanation for the injuries that led to Cyrus's death.

Last month, police asked anyone who knew anything about the boy's death to come forward, adding they believed the injuries were inflicted inside the home.

"The parents of Cyrus have participated in the investigation to date; however, there's still no plausible explanation that's been offered as to the injuries that led to Cyrus's death,'' Insp. Don Coleman said at the time.

"There's no other explanation for this unless it's a homicide.''

The charges come after a lengthy investigation involving consultation with a number of pediatric specialists, police said.

Nel is an associate pastor at a Calgary church and was put on administrative leave last month "until matters are further clarified."

"As a church community, we continue to pray for all who are involved," the Rockyview Alliance Church said in a statement at the time.