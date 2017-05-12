Five stories in the news today, May 12

Five stories in the news for Friday, May 12

———

B.C. REGION PREPARES FOR RECORD FLOODING

British Columbia's Okanagan region could be in store for record flooding. Parts of the area that were flooded last weekend are so saturated that water levels will quickly rise with little rain, said Adrian Nieoczym, of the Regional District of the Central Okanagan. He says Environment Canada has forecast a severe thunderstorm that could bring 25 millimetres of rain by Friday morning.

———

QUEBEC REGION BRACES FOR MORE FLOODING

As flood waters around Quebec begin to recede, authorities remain on high alert in the Mauricie region northeast of Montreal. The province's environment minister says the region could receive up to 59 millimetres of rain by next Monday, threatening to raise water levels in already flooded communities. Canadian soldiers are in the area helping residents to shore up their homes as best as possible.

———

WITH TRADE CZAR CONFIRMED, TRUMP EYES NAFTA

U.S. President Donald Trump says he's ready to start a major renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, now that his trade czar has achieved his long-awaited confirmation by the U.S. Senate. The upper chamber voted 82-14 Thursday to approve Robert Lighthizer, giving the Trump administration its trade representative and allowing it to finally kickstart its NAFTA process.

———

MOODY'S DOWNGRADES CANADA'S SIX BIG BANKS

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Canada's six big banks in another worrying sign about growing consumer debt and housing prices. Shares of TD Bank, Bank of Montreal, Scotiabank, CIBC, National Bank and Royal Bank all fell Thursday in the wake of the downgrade, which may increase their cost of borrowing. David Madani, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, says the downgrade comes amid mounting concerns about the housing market and its effect on the economy.

———

FUNDERAL HELD FOR CANADIAN WOMAN KILLED IN BELIZE

A Canadian woman described as an "amazing human being" who was killed in Belize was laid to rest Thursday in Richmond Hill, Ont. Francesca Matus, a mother of twin sons and her American boyfriend, Drew DeVoursney, were found strangled in a field on May 1. The Canadian government has confirmed that a Canadian citizen is a person of interest in connection with the deaths.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Electronic voting ends today for WestJet pilots on whether to unionize under the Air Line Pilots Association.

— Alberta Premier Rachel Notley will announce support for upgrades at Canada's Olympic Park.