Man pleads guilty in drunk driving crash that killed London, Ont., woman

LONDON, Ont. — A man has admitted he was drunk last November when his SUV slammed head-on into a London, Ont., newspaper carrier's vehicle, killing its 60-year-old driver.

Jinghao Zhou pleaded guilty Friday to impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The 23-year-old was charged following the crash early on Nov. 24 that claimed the life of Gloria Chivers, a longtime carrier for the London Free Press.

In a statement of facts, the court heard Zhou had between 185 and 240 milligrams of alcohol in his blood at the time of the crash.

Zhou also pleaded guilty to two offences under the Immigration Refugee Protection Act relating to possession of a fraudulent passport.

Zhou, who has been in Canada since 2013, originally gained entry to the county on a student visa, but remained here with the use of the fake document.

The defence and Crown are to make their sentencing recommendations before Zhou's next court appearance on June 22.