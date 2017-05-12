New Brunswick hires former American ambassador David Wilkins as softwood envoy

FREDERICTON — The New Brunswick government has appointed a former U.S. ambassador to Canada as the province's special envoy on the softwood trade dispute.

David Wilkins served as ambassador to Canada from 2005 to 2009, when George W. Bush was president.

During his term, Wilkins helped resolve an earlier dispute over softwood lumber, which the province says won the support of most of the Canadian lumber industry.

A lawyer and former state legislator from North Carolina, Wilkins now leads an international law practice group with a focus on U.S.-Canada interests.

As New Brunswick's envoy, he will promote business, provide advice to the government and act as a lobbyist in the trade dispute.