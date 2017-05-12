OPP continue search in Huron and Bruce counties for man wanted on weapons counts

KINTAIL, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say the hunt continues in Bruce and Huron counties for a 29-year-old man wanted on half a dozen weapons charges.

They say Glenn O'Neill of Huron Township is described as white, six feet tall, about 200 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

OPP say he is wanted on four counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited and two counts of possessing a weapon.

They are asking anyone with knowledge of O'Neill's whereabouts to contact the OPP immediately and say members of the public should not attempt to apprehend him.