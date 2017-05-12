OPP trying to identify woman described as a 'clumsy shoplifting suspect'

FERGUS, Ont. — Provincial police say they're trying to identify a "clumsy shoplifting suspect," who is allegedly part of a shoplifting ring.

They allege a woman attempted to steal more than $650 worth of goods from a store in Fergus, Ont., on the evening of April 26.

Surveillance video released by the OPP shows a woman running from the store pushing a shopping cart, but she trips in the parking lot and the cart runs into a curb, spilling its contents.

The video shows the woman get up and sprint away as a store employee who had been chasing her stays with the overturned cart.

Police say store staff had recognized the woman, who was allegedly involved in an earlier theft of nearly $2,500 worth of products.