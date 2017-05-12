Petawawa soldier cleared of sex assault, drunkenness charges

OTTAWA — A Canadian Forces corporal charged with sexual assault and drunkenness has been found not guilty on both counts by a military court.

Cpl. Simon Cadieux was charged last year following an alleged incident in Jamaica in November 2015, where he was serving as a member of the Canadian Special Operations Regiment.

But the Department of National Defence says military judge Lt.-Col. Louis-Vincent d'Auteuil cleared the charges following a court martial at CFB Petawawa.

Despite the non-guilty verdicts, the military says Cadieux could be subject to an administrative review to see if he broke the military's code of conduct.