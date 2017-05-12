Quebec floods: situation stabilizing but water levels slow to drop

MONTREAL — Quebec's environment minister says flood levels are gradually dropping in many parts of the province and central Quebec will get less rain than predicted.

But David Heurtel says waters are still expected to rise in that region and they remain high elsewhere.

He says the Mauricie region will likely get 20 to 25 millimetres of rain instead of the 59 that were forecast yesterday.

More than 4,480 residences have been affected by flooding and over 3,600 people have been evacuated.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux says compensation for flood victims will be reviewed and likely increased.