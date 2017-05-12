Regina sentencing hearing told youth said he wanted to be serial killer

REGINA — A youth who stabbed his former girlfriend to death with a hunting knife told a friend months earlier that he wanted to become a serial killer and do away with his ex.

Hannah Leflar was stabbed multiple times in her Regina home in January 2015 when she and her killer were both 16.

A girl who became friends with the youth after he broke up with Leflar told his sentencing hearing that she and the boy exchanged Facebook messages in September 2014.

She said the two of them joked about his comments.

The girl, whose name is protected under a publication ban, tearfully testified that she never meant any of it and would never have hurt anyone.

The Crown is seeking an adult sentence for the youth, now 19, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder earlier this year.

An agreed statement of facts made public this week said the youth stalked Leflar for months after she broke up with him and hatched a plan to attack her and a new boyfriend with bats and knives.

That didn't happen, largely because Leflar broke up with that boy, but when she posted about her latest relationship on Facebook, her old boyfriend murdered her.

The sentencing hearing has already been told that the youth has psychopathic tendencies, has not taken part in programming available to him and has anger management issues.

A second teenage boy, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, is expected to be sentenced in September.