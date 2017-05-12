Okotoks youth arrested after threat against school posted online

OKOTOKS, Alta. — A youth has been arrested after a threat was directed at a high school south of Calgary.

RCMP say that at about 8:11 a.m. today, a young person posted on social media that they were planning a violent act at Holy Trinity Academy in Okotoks.

Police, along with school administrators, quickly identified a youth.

The youth was found at their home and was arrested without incident, but charges have yet to be laid.

RCMP is continuing to investigate and no one else is being sought.

School officials have notified parents that the school will be closed for the rest of the day as a precaution.