St. Catharines man, 54 killed in car-motorcycle collision

ST. CATHERINES, Ont. — Niagara Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision in St. Catharines.

Investigators say a 54-year-old St. Catharines man died late Friday morning after his motorcycle collided with a car that turned in front of him.

Police say the 43-year-old Welland woman who was driving the car, and her 23-year-old passenger, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The name of the deceased was not immediately released, and there was no word on whether charges were pending.

