Liberals propose pause on Nova Scotia school closures during school board review

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is accusing school boards of being out of step by voting themselves increases to their stipends while cutting classroom resources.

McNeil told The Canadian Press that a proposed 24 per cent stipend increase approved by all but one board sends the wrong signal.

McNeil says if his government is re-elected on May 30 he'll launch a review of school board administration to look for savings.

The Liberals say they'll freeze school closures while reviewing whether board decisions are in line with the province's commitments to classroom conditions.

McNeil says wants to make sure schools have the space to put a tighter rein on class sizes in junior and senior high schools, provide universal pre-primary care and add 100 new teachers.

The new policies come at the recommendation of a council looking at classroom conditions, which was established after the province imposed a contract on its 9,300 unionized teachers in February following a messy contract dispute.