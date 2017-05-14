Massive cleanup operations underway in Montreal communities touched by floods

MONTREAL — A massive cleanup operation is underway for many Montrealers affected by recent floods.

The city has lifted its state of emergency but water is still visible on some roads and in many basements.

Citizens are gradually being allowed to return home as flood waters recede in most parts of the province.

On one street in Montreal's Pierrefonds borough, homeowners are ripping up floorboards and drywall and throwing out waterlogged belongings.

Many say the damage will cost tens of thousands of dollars and government aid won't cover most of it.