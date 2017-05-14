Ontario man last seen flying private plane found dead
BLANDFORD BLENHEIM TOWNSHIP, Canada — One man is dead after a private plane crashed in Blandford-Blenheim Township in western Ontario.
The Ontario Provincial Police say they found the single-engine aircraft near a private airstrip early Sunday morning.
The plane's only occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the man had been reported missing on Saturday night.
He had been last seen flying the plane that morning.