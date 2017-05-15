3 charged in NW Ontario drug trafficking investigation, police say

KENORA, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say three people are facing charges following an investigation into drug trafficking in northwestern Ontario.

They say officers stopped and searched two vehicles in a Kenora, Ont., parking lot last Friday afternoon.

Investigators say they seized cocaine, a large amount of cash and items allegedly related to drug trafficking.

A man and a woman from Manitoba and an Ontario man were arrested.

Police say a 44-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, face charges that include trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.