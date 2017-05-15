Alberta man charged with setting own house on fire, lying about carjacking

AIRDRIE, Alta. — A man from Airdrie, Alta., has been charged with arson for allegedly setting his own home on fire.

RCMP officers were called to the house on New Year's Eve and found an incendiary device.

RCMP and firefighters also responded to a fire at the same address on April 12 last year.

Shaun Lee Sandbach, 35, has also been charged with fraud over $5,000 and false pretences “due to his alleged purchasing of the material to burn his own property and attempting to have insurance cover the cost of the fire.”

He also faces mischief charges for allegedly lying about being carjacked in November 2015.

Sandbach was released on the promise to appear with conditions in court for June 1.