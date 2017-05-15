ASIRT investigating after 32-year-old died while in police custody

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate after a man died while in custody of the RCMP over the weekend.

Early Saturday morning, a 32-year-old man who was in custody for drug-related offences at the Fort McMurray RCMP detachment asked to make a phone call.

The man was moved into a secure room to make the call and about four minutes later, RCMP entered the room after hearing a noise.

Officers found the man on the floor in medical distress.

He was treated by paramedics on scene and taken to hospital where he died about two hours later.

The man had no visible signs of trauma or injury.

His name has not been released.