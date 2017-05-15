Canadian government to move on protections for air travellers

OTTAWA—Ottawa is moving ahead with a passenger bill of rights to give air travellers more recourse to get compensation when travel plans go awry.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau is expected to lay out details of the initiative at a news conference Tuesday morning as the government tables its “Transportation Modernization Act.”

The move has been months in the making, but recent high-profile incidents on U.S. airlines and in Canada have put the issue of passenger rights in the spotlight, which, Garneau said, helped underscore the need to protect travelers better.

“That is why, last November, I announced that we would be putting in place what we call a regime of rights for passengers.

“We recognize that when a passenger books a ticket . . . (they) are entitled to certain rights, a bill of rights, if you want to call it that,” Garneau told reporters in April.

Other jurisdictions already have in place laws that detail the kind of compensation that passengers are owed if flights are delayed and cancelled or baggage gets lost.

The European Union sets out a scale of compensation, depending on the length of the flight and the delay.

For example, travellers on flights of more than 3,500 kms are entitled to 600 Euros if their journey is delayed by more than three hours.

Tuesday’s announcement will detail the legislative framework, but the precise details of the bill of rights will be developed by the Canadian Transportation Agency, the body that will be responsible for enforcing it.

Garneau has said that he wants it to take effect in 2018.

When he spoke on the issue last fall, Garneau said the new “rights regime” will establish “clear minimum requirements so that Canadians will know what their rights are and when they are eligible for compensation.

“Some of the measures we are looking at include compensation standards for passengers denied boarding due to factors within the carrier’s control, or in case of lost or damaged baggage,” Garneau said in a speech that laid out the government’s transportation priorities.

The minister said the bill of rights would create a “more predictable and reasonable approach” to help ensure Canadians better understand their rights.