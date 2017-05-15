Case of Edmonton mother charged in infant's death from meth put over one month
EDMONTON — A woman charged with murder in the death of her newborn from a methamphetamine overdose has had her case put over for a month.
Michelle Rice was charged last week with the second-degree murder of her daughter, Eliana.
Rice, who is 31, appeared in court Monday on close-circuit TV from the Edmonton Remand Centre where she is being held in custody.
Her lawyer requested the delay to review a report on the police investigation.
The case has been put over until June 16 for a bail hearing.
Edmonton police have said they were called to a home on March 29 to investigate a report of an 11-day-old baby not breathing.
Toxicology tests confirmed the baby died from a lethal dose of the drug.
Police have said the medical examiner stated the baby could not have ingested that amount of methamphetamine through breast milk.
Rice is a single mother who is in a relationship. Her other child, a two-year-old son, is in the custody of his biological father.
