Deadly opioid carfentanil confirmed in Durham Region overdose: police

WHITBY, Ont. — Police say Durham Region has recorded its first confirmed overdose due to the deadly opioid carfentanil.

Const. George Tudos of Durhan regional police says a man overdosed in February and survived.

Tudos says investigators are releasing few other details about the incident in Whitby, Ont.

Tudos says a sample of the drug was sent to Health Canada, which has confirmed it contained carfentanil.