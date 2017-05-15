Deadly opioid carfentanil confirmed in Durham Region overdose: police
WHITBY, Ont. — Police say Durham Region has recorded its first confirmed overdose due to the deadly opioid carfentanil.
Const. George Tudos of Durhan regional police says a man overdosed in February and survived.
Tudos says investigators are releasing few other details about the incident in Whitby, Ont.
Tudos says a sample of the drug was sent to Health Canada, which has confirmed it contained carfentanil.
Carfentanil — which is marketed as a tranquilizer for large animals — is a synthetic opioid similar to fentanyl, but 100 times more potent.