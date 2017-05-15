Court hears defence for youth who stabbed 16-year-old Hannah Leflar to death

REGINA — A sentencing hearing for a man who stabbed his former girlfriend to death when they were both 16 is hearing about what his life has been like in custody.

Hannah Leflar was stabbed with a hunting knife multiple times in her Regina home and discovered by her stepfather in January 2015.

The Crown is seeking an adult sentence for her killer, now 19, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Court heard he has spent more than two years at the Paul Dojack Youth Centre where he was bullied throughout most of his first year there.

Mike McLean, the centre's deputy director, also said the youth often talked of self-harm, although there is only one documented instance.

McLean said the youth stuck mostly to his room and did not take part in programming, telling staff: "I'm not doing anything my lawyer says I shouldn't.”

In recent months, the young man has been more engaged, was awarded a most-improved education certificate and has changed some of his behaviour.

But McLean added the young man remains isolated and often engages in "lone" activities such as video gaming rather than playing cards with others.

Last week, during the Crown's presentation, court heard from a psychiatrist who testified that the teen showed psychopathic tendencies and has anger management issues.

A girl who became friends with the youth tearfully testified that he told her months before the stabbing that he wanted to become a serial killer and do away with his former girlfriend.

Online messages also talked about hurting Leflar.

An agreed statement of facts was released to the public showing how he and another teen plotted to kill her.

The statement said the youth stalked Leflar for months after she broke up with him and hatched a plan to attack her and her new boyfriend with bats and knives.

That didn't happen, largely because Leflar broke up with that boy, but when she posted about her latest relationship on Facebook, her old boyfriend murdered her.

The second teen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is expected to be sentenced in September.