Hamilton police probing April crash after Toronto man dies of his injuries

HAMILTON — Police say a 59-year-old Toronto man has died of injuries he suffered last month in a collision in Hamilton.

Investigators say the collision occurred on April 24 when a GMC minivan being hooked up to a tow truck was rear-ended by a Dodge minivan.

They say the GMC wasn't entirely secured and became dislodged by the impact, striking the tow truck operator and the GMC driver, who was outside of his vehicle.

After colliding with the tow truck and the GMC, the Dodge hit the side of another passing vehicle, creating a four-vehicle crash.

Police say they were informed on Saturday that the GMC driver had died of his injuries, which were originally believed to have been non-life threatening.