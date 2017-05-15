Highlights of former auditor's look at four RCMP harassment suits

OTTAWA — Former auditor general Sheila Fraser has studied four civil suits filed against the RCMP over harassment claims. The highlights of her recommendations:

— The government should consider creating a management board to oversee and monitor required organizational changes within the national force.

— An independent harassment unit should be set up under the direction of a central authority at RCMP national headquarters. It should be led by and consist mainly of people with expertise in such issues, not members of the RCMP.

— There should be an independent review of the RCMP grievance process to determine the extent to which recent changes to the process have improved its timeliness and its effectiveness as a redress system.

—There should also be an independent review of RCMP health services and serious consideration given to having health services delivered by an independent external party or parties.