Linda Redgrave, one of Ghomeshi's accusers, wants training for judges

OTTAWA — Linda Redgrave says judges need to better understand the impact that trauma can have on the memory and behaviour of someone who has experienced sexual assault.

That's why Redgrave, one of the women who accused former CBC personality Jian Ghomeshi of sexual assault before he was acquitted last year, is backing new legislation introduced by Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose.

The bill, to which the House of Commons status of women committee has made minor changes, would require anyone hoping to be considered for the bench to undergo comprehensive training in sexual assault law.

In acquitting Ghomeshi, Ontario Court Justice William Horkins said he was unable to rely on Redgrave's testimony, describing her version of events as "shifting" and her behaviour as "odd."

Redgrave, who founded a non-profit organization called Coming Forward, says better and more consistent training for judges could help encourage more victims to turn to the courts.