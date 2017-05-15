Missing, murdered indigenous women inquiry in 'serious trouble': advocates

OTTAWA — More than 30 advocates, indigenous leaders and family members have published an open letter to the chief commissioner of the inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women, suggesting the process is in serious trouble.

The group says it is aware the commission has a difficult challenge, but it suggests immediate action must be taken to mitigate damage and shift the current approach of the inquiry.

The process, designed to cost $53.8 million and take two years, is led by Marion Buller, the first female First Nations judge in British Columbia, and has four other commissioners.

Signatories of the letter say the time frame for the inquiry is "clearly too short."

They say the commissioners should formally request an extension from the federal government now.

A spokesperson for Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett says the minister is confident the commission has the appropriate resources and time to conduct its work.

The inquiry has yet to respond to the letter.