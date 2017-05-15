OPP lay murder charge in death of man in Sandy Lake First Nation community

SANDY LAKE, Ont. — A 24-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a death earlier this month in the northwestern Ontario community of Sandy Lake First Nation.

Provincial police allege that 49-year-old Wilfred Fiddler died on May 6 shortly before officers were called to a crime scene.

They say Fiddler was found lying in a ditch and was later pronounced dead at the local nursing station.

At the time, police say they arrested 24-year-old Kory Fiddler and charged him with aggravated assault.

This weekend, however, they rearrested him and charged him with one count of second-degree murder.