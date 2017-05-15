Quebec premier aims to announce flood compensation changes before end of week

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says he hopes to announce new rules governing compensation for flood victims by the end of the week.

He said today the government financial aid program isn't inadequate, but could be improved.

Thousands of Quebecers will likely be seeking help after record April rainfall caused extensive flooding across the province.

Couillard says about $2 million has been doled out to help cover living expenses and advances for needed repair work.

The premier says he understands how discouraging it must be for those returning home to heavy water damage and daunting paperwork to apply for compensation.

More than 4,550 homes were still flooded as of Sunday night in 121 different cities and towns across the province and roughly 3,900 people have been evacuated.