RCMP unable to fix 'dysfunctional' management, scathing report says

OTTAWA—A scathing new report on the RCMP’s decades of failure to deal with workplace harassment says it is time for the federal government to overhaul the force’s “dysfunctional” management and bring civilian leadership and accountability to the Mounties.

The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission, the RCMP’s watchdog agency, released Monday the results of a deep dive into the force’s policies and practices, and concluded the Mounties are incapable of policing themselves.

“If the last 10 years, over 15 reports and hundreds of recommendations for reform have produced any lessons it is that the RCMP is not capable of making the necessary systemic changes of its own accord,” said the report, signed by commissioner Ian McPhail.

The call for an injection of greater civilian expertise in the RCMP’s leadership structure — first recommended in 2007 by a federal task force but rejected by successive commissioners and the previous Conservative government — coincides with a move by organizers of a union drive to press for some kind of joint management board. As reported in the Sunday Star, the National Police Federation is appealing for change at a time when RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson has announced his retirement and the current Liberal government appears open to it.

On Monday, the RCMP’s independent watchdog added its voice to those calls.

The commission reported on its investigation, which included interviews with complainants, civilian, uniformed and public service employees, senior managers and commanding officers, and examined 264 formal harassment complaints filed during a three-year period between February 2013 (after its last report into harassment in the RCMP) and February 2016.

The commission noted that 69 of the 264 complaints were filed after the force’s new harassment policy came into effect in 2014, and after changes to the RCMP Act gave RCMP managers the tools to deal swiftly with what Paulson once called “bad apples.”

Yet the commission found the RCMP determined that only three of the 69 complaints constituted harassment, a “startling low rate” that the commission says raises “serious concerns” about the quality of the RCMP’s investigative and decision-making process.

“The RCMP is not a state unto itself, and it is required to comply with the same legal obligations to prevent workplace harassment, bullying, and sexual harassment as other federal employers. It has had ample opportunity to take the measures necessary to do so,” says the commission’s report.

“Instead, after each new harassment scandal has arisen highlighting anew the RCMP’s dysfunctional organizational structure, the RCMP’s reaction has been to merely circle the wagons.

It says harassment, bullying and intimidation — and to a much lesser extent, sexual harassment complaints — continue, and are taking a toll on the operational effectiveness of the RCMP, with rising stress levels, sick leave, and an inability for other Mounties to cope with recruitment and retention shortages. Abusive behaviour, it says, is “harmful not only to the individual who is being targeted, but also to the integrity of investigations, the efficiency of operations, and the effectiveness of the organization as a whole.”

It acknowledges that many senior officers have tried, in good faith, to bring about reforms, but it says the efforts are limited, ad hoc, and lack support and followup from national headquarters.

It says RCMP managers, who have come up through the force’s hierarchical paramilitary chain-of-command culture, are “reactive” and respond to crises that make the headlines but are resistant to real change.

The commission says their efforts have fallen short of the systemic reforms needed, and have ironically fuelled growing cynicism and distrust in RCMP ranks. “The effect of one short-term program after another has been to erode the confidence of RCMP members and employees that real change will ever be realized.”

The report says harassment is a real problem in the RCMP, and recommends 10 specific changes to be implemented immediately — such as in-person, not online, harassment training for RCMP employees and supervisors. It says the RCMP uses an “unduly narrow” definition of harassment, doesn’t screen complaints to see if they involve a legitimate harassment complaint, and doesn’t allow investigators to analyze the credibility of people involved, leaving final decisions to commanders who may never have spoken to either party. It calls for more “skilled, competent, and dedicated administrative investigators (not uniformed members), who are independent of the chain of command, to conduct harassment investigations.”

But it also concludes harassment has become a catch-all phrase used to express “a broad array of concerns arising out of a dysfunctional organizational culture. Ultimately, only a change in the governance structure of the RCMP will be effective in bringing about the cultural transformation necessary.”

“The time has come for the federal government to take responsibility to effect substantive changes to the organization by modernizing and civilianizing key aspects of the RCMP’s administrative management and oversight.”

The report identifies several factors that have shaped the RCMP’s inability to implement real reform. Most senior RCMP managers are uniformed officers who have come up through the ranks, are “deeply embedded in the institutional culture of the organization” with little professional expertise in administrative functions such as human resources and labour relations, unlike other policing organizations who have incorporated civilian expertise to those functions.

Unlike the Canadian Armed Forces, the RCMP does not have a professional officer corps. Supervisors and managers are offered only very limited leadership development, and such training is not mandatory, which the report says is “likely a significant factor contributing to the problems of abuse of authority.”

Finally, it says there is an absence of strong civilian oversight of the RCMP required to ensure sustained reform.

The report invites the government to consider three possible leadership models for the RCMP:

The Canadian Armed Forces model: This would split operational and administrative responsibilities as the military does in the division of labour between the forces and Department of National Defence. A civilian deputy minister is responsible for administrative and financial matters regarding the military, and the chief of defence staff, a military officer, is responsible for all operations.

The New York City Police Department model: This would see a civilian commissioner, supported by expert civilian deputies, reporting to the Minister of Public Safety, while operational independence would be ensured by a senior uniformed officer, having primary responsibility for operations. The report notes the NYPD is similar in size to the RCMP.

A Civilian Board of Management model: This would see civilians appointed to a management board, like a board of directors, to guide administrative, financial and human resource decisions, while leaving police operations to a uniformed commissioner and senior sworn RCMP members. A 2007 federal task force led by lawyer David Brown called for a civilian management board, as did several reports by a reform implementation council and the Canadian Association of Police Boards.

The report says changes to the RCMP’s administrative structure would enhance public accountability and ensure “decisions made and actions taken by the police are reflective of the community’s values.”

This is the first time the civilian complaints and review commission was working with more robust investigative powers to compel documents from the RCMP, and the RCMP was not given today’s report in advance to prepare its response to the findings.