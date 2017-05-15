RCMP charge 1 man, issue warrant for another in fatal house fire in northern
CADOTTE LAKE, Alta. — One man has been charged and police are looking for another man after a fatal house fire in northern Alberta.
Mounties say Marvin Nahachick Jr., who is 31, was found dead May 9 in a burning house in Cadotte Lake.
Police say Ramsey Carifelle, who is 19, appeared in Peace River court today on several charges including manslaughter.
Carifelle's next court appearance is May 29.
A warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Dylan Moberley-Horseman.
He's wanted on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm, in Nahachick Jr.'s death.
The public is asked not to approach Moberley-Horseman but instead call police if he is seen or if they have knowledge of his whereabouts.