RCMP charge 1 man, issue warrant for another in fatal house fire in northern

CADOTTE LAKE, Alta. — One man has been charged and police are looking for another man after a fatal house fire in northern Alberta.

Mounties say Marvin Nahachick Jr., who is 31, was found dead May 9 in a burning house in Cadotte Lake.

Police say Ramsey Carifelle, who is 19, appeared in Peace River court today on several charges including manslaughter.

Carifelle's next court appearance is May 29.

A warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Dylan Moberley-Horseman.

He's wanted on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm, in Nahachick Jr.'s death.