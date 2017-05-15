RCMP investigate deaths of dad, six-year-old daughter in Red Deer

RED DEER, Alta. — Police are investigating the deaths of a 39-year-old man and his six-year-old daughter after finding their bodies in a central Alberta home.

Red Deer RCMP say they entered the house on Sunday as part of a welfare check.

Investigators say they don't believe anyone else is at risk.

An autopsy is to be performed on Tuesday to help determine the cause of the deaths.

No names have been released.

RCMP Supt. Ken Foster says the school the girl attended has been notified and it was arranging counsellors for students and teachers.

"On behalf of the RCMP, I want to express our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," Foster said Monday in a release.

"This is a tragic loss that affects our whole community."