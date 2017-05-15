Swiss Chalet is bringing crispy fried chicken to the menu
Swiss Chalet is adding some crunch to its chicken, but you’ll need to be swift if you want to get your hands on some.
The beloved Canadian rotisserie chicken chain spent last week tweeting teases about a new bird landing on their menu soon. The big reveal came on Friday when they posted a photo of the mysterious offering.
That’s right, crispy fried chicken is coming to the Swiss. Officially dubbed Kick’n Crispy Chicken, the battered bird will be available Wednesday, May 17 until June 11, and the restaurant’s signature sauce will be part of the crispy coating.