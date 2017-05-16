2 adults, 2 youth now charged in fatal house fire in northern Alberta

CADOTTE LAKE, Alta. — Three more people have been charged in the death of a man found in a burning home in northern Alberta.

Mounties say Marvin Nahachick Jr., who is 31, was found dead May 9 in Cadotte Lake.

Dylan Moberley-Horseman, who is 24, of Cadotte Lake, was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant.

He will appear in court on May 29 on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Two youth have also been charged with manslaughter.

Ramsey Carifelle, who is 19, is also facing a manslaughter charge in Nahachick Jr.'s death.