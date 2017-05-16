2 adults, 2 youth now charged in fatal house fire in northern Alberta
A
A
Share via Email
CADOTTE LAKE, Alta. — Three more people have been charged in the death of a man found in a burning home in northern Alberta.
Mounties say Marvin Nahachick Jr., who is 31, was found dead May 9 in Cadotte Lake.
Dylan Moberley-Horseman, who is 24, of Cadotte Lake, was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant.
He will appear in court on May 29 on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.
Two youth have also been charged with manslaughter.
Ramsey Carifelle, who is 19, is also facing a manslaughter charge in Nahachick Jr.'s death.
Carifelle's next court appearance is May 29.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Truly exceptional': From the oilsands emerges the best-preserved armoured dinosaur ever found
-
Update: Toronto Island may be closed 'well into July,' officials say
-
Man decapitates mom on Mother's Day, then stabs clerk at Oregon grocery store
-
Toronto Island Park closed until at least June 30, city confirms