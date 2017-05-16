A look at the life of Rona Ambrose, resigning her seat as Alberta MP next month

OTTAWA — Here's a brief sketch of Rona Ambrose, who is stepping down next month as interim Opposition leader and Conservative MP:

Age: 48.

Early Years: Born in Valleyview, Alta., to parents Colleen and James Chapchuk. Grew up in different countries as her oil executive father travelled. She spent nine years in Brazil as a child and also lived in Borneo, Singapore and Egypt before returning to Canada in her mid-teens.

Education: Bachelor of arts from the University of Victoria and a master's degree in political science from the University of Alberta.

Before politics: Longtime volunteer at the Edmonton's Women's Shelter; prior to that was a volunteer at the Victoria Sexual Assault and Sexual Abuse Crisis Centre.

Personal life: Partner J.P. Veitch is a former professional rodeo cowboy who now works in the energy sector.