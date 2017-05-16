Eight stories in the news today, May 16

Eight stories in the news for Tuesday, May 16

———

JAGMEET SINGH JOINS RACE FOR NDP LEADERSHIP

Jagmeet Singh has launched his bid to leap from provincial politics to head the federal New Democrats. If he is successful, he'd be the first non-Caucasian to helm a major federal party. Singh told his bid rollout last night in Brampton, Ont., that he will roll out a policy platform later, but listed key issues facing Canada as inequality, climate change, Indigenous reconciliation and electoral reform.

———

RONA AMBROSE EXPECTED TO RESIGN AS MP BY SUMMER

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose is expected to resign her seat in the House of Commons this summer. Sources tell The Canadian Press she will outline her plans in a farewell breakfast speech this morning in Ottawa, ahead of a planned tribute to her in the House of Commons. The longtime Alberta MP has been serving as the temporary head of the party since the fall of 2015.

———

AGA KHAN TO TALK PLURALISM, NOT HELICOPTERS

The Aga Khan is in Ottawa today to unveil the new headquarters of an organization that is positioning itself to battle populism and intolerance. The hereditary spiritual leader to the world's 15 million Ismaili Muslims does not plan to talk about that helicopter ride he gave to Justin Trudeau over the Christmas holidays. The 80-year-old Aga Khan will stay focused on the opening of the new home for the Global Centre for Pluralism.

———

BYLAW PASSES TO BAN WHALES AT VANCOUVER AQUARIUM

A bylaw banning whales, dolphins and porpoises in captivity has been approved by Vancouver's park board. The board voted 6-to-1 last night in favour of approving the bylaw. It means the aquarium can no longer bring new cetaceans to its facility. Debate over the future of whales, dolphins and porpoises at the facility has been simmering for years, but heated up last fall when two belugas died at the aquarium after being exposed to an unidentified toxin.

———

URBAN OWLS FACING MANY CHALLENGES: STUDY

A new study says one of Canada's largest populations of barn owls is struggling to survive in Metro Vancouver as the area grows more urban and agriculture changes. Wildlife biologist Sofi Hindmarch -- the study's lead researcher -- says the birds are losing their grassland hunting grounds and are susceptible to being poisoned by the rodents they eat. Under the Canadian Species at Risk Act, the Western barn owl in southern B-C is listed as a special concern, while the Eastern population in southern Ontario is listed as endangered.

———

FEDS WARNED ABOUT TIGHTENING TAX AMNESTY PROGRAM

Within weeks, Ottawa is expected to unveil proposed restrictions to an income tax amnesty program that has raked in millions for federal coffers. But experts are warning the government to tread carefully so that the changes don't siphon off the revenue flow. The federal government has been vocal in its plans to crack down on wealthy tax cheats, but tax lawyers say any changes should strike a balance between tightening the rules and keeping it attractive.

———

SERVICE STATION CENSUS SHOWS SLIGHT GROWTH

The number of gasoline stations in Canada grew for the second consecutive year in 2016 after a 10-year decline that resulted in the loss of one in five outlets. The Kent Group's annual census showed a net increase of 15 outlets in 2016, taking the total to almost 12,000 or about three stations for every 10,000 people. The survey by the retail fuel industry consulting firm comes as large refining companies sell their retailing divisions to buyers who continue to use the same brands.

———

'COME FROM AWAY' LANDS 4 HELEN HAYES AWARDS

Canada's "Come From Away" has landed four Helen Hayes Awards, including outstanding musical production. The awards, handed out at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington D.C., on Monday night, celebrate excellence in theatre in the city. "Come From Away" also received the award for outstanding musical director for Christopher Ashley, outstanding supporting actress in a musical for Jenn Colella, and outstanding ensemble in a musical. The 9/11-inspired musical centred on Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Nova Scotia election debate in Halifax to focus on environmental issues.

— Auditor General Michael Ferguson will table his spring reports in the House of Commons.

— Health Minister Jane Philpott will appear at the Economic Club of Canada in Ottawa to discuss the high cost of pharmaceuticals.

— Transport Minister Marc Garneau will discuss his strategy for the future of transportation in Canada.

— A Quebec provincial inquiry into the protection of journalists' sources continues in Montreal.

— Quebec and California will hold an 11th joint cap-and-trade emissions units auction.