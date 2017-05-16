Fatal pedestrian crash in Hamilton closes Highway 403; coroner investigating

HAMILTON — Provincial police say a pedestrian was fatally struck in Hamilton, shutting down a major highway in the area during evening rush hour.

Police say the collision happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday when a woman was struck by a transport truck along Highway 403 at Aberdeen Avenue.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the circumstances around her death are still unclear, but he says there are no signs of foul play.

He says the coroner's office has since taken over the investigation.

Schmidt says investigators are still trying to confirm the woman's identity.