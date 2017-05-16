First subsea electricity cable links Newfoundland with Nova Scotia

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — North America's longest subsea electricity cable has been connected between the island of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.

The 170-kilometre cable is a key part of the $1.6-billion Maritime Link project, which will enable Newfoundland and Labrador's Nalcor Energy to provide privately owned Nova Scotia Power Inc. with renewable energy from the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project in Labrador.

The cable is the first of two cables to be pulled across the Cabot Strait between Cap Ray in southwestern Newfoundland and Point Aconi in Cape Breton.

It was anchored at Point Aconi on Sunday by Nexans SA of France, the subsea contractor working for Emera Newfoundland and Labrador, a subsidiary of Halifax-based Emera Inc.

Installation of the second cable is expected to begin next month, and Emera has said it plans to have electricity flowing before the end of the year, but the Muskrat Falls project itself is two years behind schedule and won't be operational until 2020.