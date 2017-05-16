If family members worried about delayed MMIW inquiry, so am I: Bennett

OTTAWA — Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett says if families of missing and murdered indigenous women have concerns about the national public inquiry, she does too.

Bennett was responding to questions about an open letter released Monday by advocates, indigenous leaders and family members expressing their misgivings to the inquiry's chief commissioner.

The group says it is aware the commission faces a difficult challenge, but says immediate action must be taken to prevent damage and shift the current approach.

The inquiry — expected to take two years at a cost of $53.8 million — comprises Marion Buller, the first female First Nations judge in B.C., and four other commissioners.

The commission is set to hold its first public hearing May 29 in Whitehorse but other community meetings won't take place until later this fall at the earliest.