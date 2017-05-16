Judicial council fears 'special interest groups' shaping sexual assault training

OTTAWA — The Canadian Judicial Council is voicing concerns about having to consult with sexual assault survivors and frontline organizations that support them when it comes to training for aspiring federal judges.

The requirement was a recent change to proposed legislation introduced by Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose, whose Bill C-337 was sent to the Senate with all-party support Monday.

The judicial council says the goals of the bill are "laudable," but still thinks some aspects might be unconstitutional because they interfere with the independence of judges.

That includes the possibility that "special interest groups" would end up "dictating the kinds of education judges should adopt."

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson proposed the amendment after the status of women committee heard from several witnesses who said the training needed to involve the voices of people who have lived through sexual assault, as well as the groups that work with them, in order to be effective and relevant.