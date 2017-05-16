Liberals briefing select allies on long-awaited defence policy update
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — The Liberal government has been briefing select allies over the past few weeks on its long-awaited defence policy overhaul.
Officials tell The Canadian Press that Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan provided a broad overview of the new policy to counterparts from Britain, Australia and New Zealand last week.
Chief of defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance provided a similar briefing to his American counterpart, Gen. Joseph Dunford, during a visit to Washington last month.
The opposition Conservatives have complained about allies getting a sneak peek at the policy update before Canadians.
At stake is the government's strategy, billions in spending and a long-term plan for the Canadian military.
But officials say the briefings only outlined the new policy in broad strokes, and that allies will have to wait until June 7 for specific details.
That is when the government says it will release the much-anticipated update to Canadians.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Phone records put William Sandeson's cellphone in Truro in days after Taylor Samson's disappearance
-
Shaking it up: Ground-breaking new salt study goes against the grain
-
Update: Toronto Island may be closed 'well into July,' officials say
-
Court hears William Sandeson told roommate not to come home on night he's accused of killing Taylor Samson