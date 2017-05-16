PQ expels member for taking gifts from engineering firm in previous job

QUEBEC — A member of the Opposition Parti Quebecois has been ejected from caucus after admitting to conflict of interest while he was in municipal politics.

Gaetan Lelievre, who represents the eastern Quebec riding of Gaspe, will sit in the legislature as an Independent.

He admitted today to having received numerous gifts and perks from engineering firm Roche while serving as director general of the city of Gaspe, a job he held between 2001 and 2010.

He was elected to the national assembly in 2012.

PQ Leader Jean-Francois Lisee was critical of Lelievre for failing to inform him about events reported in Quebecor newspapers on Tuesday, including a number of compromising emails.

Lelievre apologized, saying he should not have accepted any benefits and should have disclosed the matter to his political party, but added that none of it was illegal.

Neither Lisee nor Lelievre took questions from reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

The allegations stem from 2008 and 2009 and had been reported during Quebec's inquiry into corruption in the construction industry.