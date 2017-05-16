Sentencing hearing starts for teen in deadly school shooting in Saskatchewan

MEADOW LAKE, Sask. — A sentencing hearing begins today for the teenager convicted in a deadly school shooting in Saskatchewan.

The teen has admitted to killing a teacher and a teacher's aide and to wounding seven other people at the high school in La Loche in January 2016.

He also killed two brothers at a nearby home.

The teen, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Two weeks have been set aside — the first starting today and another in June — to determine if the killer should be sentenced as a youth or an adult.

The Crown has served notice that it wants an adult sentence.

The maximum youth sentence for first-degree murder is 10 years in custody. An adult receives an automatic life sentence and, under a new provision for multiple murders, can receive consecutive periods of parole ineligibility of up to 25 years for each victim.

Defence lawyer Aaron Fox said last fall that there are many factors to consider in an application to sentence a young person as an adult, including moral culpability, lack of a criminal record and level of cognitive or social development.

No agreed facts about what happened — including a motive — were submitted to the court when the guilty pleas were entered last October.

At the time of the shooting, the teen's friends described him as the black sheep of his family and a victim of bullying at school. One person said the teen was often teased about his large ears.

At least one victim wants the shooter to be sentenced as an adult, noting that he turned 18 shortly after the shooting happened.

Charlene Klyne was a substitute teacher in the La Loche high school when the shooting happened and lost her sight after being shot in the face.

Klyne said last week that the severity of the crime warrants an adult sentence.