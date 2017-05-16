Sexist, homophobic comments on Internet not acceptable:N.S. NDP leader
HALIFAX — The leader of Nova Scotia's NDP says people should never make sexist and homophobic remarks on the Internet, and admits the party overlooked offensive language on a former candidate's website.
Gary Burrill says his party didn't detect comments that Dartmouth East candidate Bill McEwen made on his website The Bullpen when it was vetting candidates for the May 30 election campaign.
He says sometimes things are missed.
McEwen submitted his resignation — though under election rules his name will still appear on the ballot — on Monday after CTV aired a story about a website that operated until 2013 where he used rude language to describe gay people.
The website that McEwen removed prior to his nomination also contained a comment that "in a world of breast implants, fast food and cheap beer, what's not to love about being a man."
McEwen said he is supportive of equal rights and apologized for what he called misogynistic comments that reflect poor judgement.
He is the second candidate in the run up to Nova Scotia's May 30 election to be embroiled in controversy related to inappropriate online comments.
Nova Scotia Liberal candidate Matthew MacKnight was dropped over comments he made on social media in 2013. The Pictou East candidate purportedly called someone an expletive and used the hashtags #downsyndrome and #stupidcustomers on May 28, 2013, according to Global News.
