Deaths of dad and daughter still being probed; parents had custody dispute

RED DEER, Alta. — Court documents suggest a father who was found dead on the weekend alongside his six-year-old daughter was embroiled in a contentious custody dispute with the girl's mother.

CTV News has identified the six-year-old girl as Callie Campbell and her father as Robert Lesslie Malcolm Campbell, 39.

Both were found dead in a home in Red Deer, Alta., on Sunday.

RCMP said Tuesday that the autopsies on the pair have been completed but the cause and manner of death had yet to be determined and officials were waiting for more tests results.

The court documents include a sworn affidavit in which the mother, Debbie Hildebrandt, called Robert Campbell "a bully."

Records showed the relationship between the two parents during their separation appeared to be strained.

Callie moved to Camrose, Alta., with her mother in June 2014 but her father had custody of her every other weekend.

The Elk Island Catholic School district released a statement Tuesday saying a counsellor had been provided for students and staff at St. Patrick Catholic School, where the little girl was a student.