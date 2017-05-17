Dog found dead in Newfoundland saltwater pond, legs tied with twine

CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH, N.L. — A dog has been found dead, its legs wrapped by twine, in a Newfoundland pond.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a resident found the dog's remains in a saltwater pond in Kelligrews, N.L., on Sunday.

The carcass was recovered with the help of the Conception Bay South Fire Department.

The RNC says it is investigating it as a case of animal cruelty.

The remains are being examined by the office of the province's Chief Veterinarian.