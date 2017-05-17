Expert tells sentencing hearing teen who killed ex-girlfriend not psychopathic

REGINA — A clinical psychologist says a young man who killed his teenage girlfriend when he was 16 does not meet the criteria for psychopathy.

Hannah Leflar was also 16 when she was repeatedly stabbed with a hunting knife in her Regina home in January 2015.

The Crown is seeking an adult sentence for her killer, now 19, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Dr. Terry Nicholaichuk, who met with the youth three times and wrote two reports, appeared for the defence at the stabber's sentencing hearing.

He told court the teen meets some of the criteria for borderline personality disorder and probably has a major depressive disorder.

Last week, during the Crown's presentation, a psychiatrist testified that the teen showed psychopathic tendencies and has anger management issues.

It also heard from a girl who became friends with the youth. She tearfully testified that he told her months before the stabbing that he wanted to become a serial killer and do away with his former girlfriend.

Online messages also talked about hurting Leflar.

Court was told earlier this week that the teen has spent more than two years at the Paul Dojack Youth Centre where he was bullied throughout most of his first year there.

The centre's deputy director testified the youth often talked of self-harm, although there is only one documented instance.

He also said the young man has been more engaged in recent months, was awarded a most-improved education certificate and has changed some of his behaviour, although he remains isolated and engages in lone activities such as video games.

An agreed statement of facts says the youth stalked Leflar for months after she broke up with him and hatched a plan to attack her and her new boyfriend with bats and knives.

That didn't happen, largely because Leflar broke up with that boy, but when she posted about her latest relationship on Facebook, her old boyfriend murdered her.

A second teen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is expected to be sentenced in September.