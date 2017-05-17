Falling bricks on busy Toronto street injure pedestrian

TORONTO — A pedestrian has been injured after a portion of a building collapsed onto the sidewalk in east-end Toronto on Wednesday evening.

The collapse happened at 6:30 p.m. outside a restaurant on Danforth Ave.

Police Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu says dozens of pedestrians had to dodge approximately 100 bricks that broke off from the roof.

The bricks crushed an awning before hitting the sidewalk and street.

Sidhu says the unidentified victim was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived. Paramedics say the victim was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.