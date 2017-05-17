Man charged after pickup truck goes into automatic car wash with dog in back
A
A
Share via Email
HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. — A man has been charged after a pickup truck went into an automatic car wash in Labrador with a dog exposed in the back.
RCMP in Happy Valley-Goose Bay say they were called shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday about the dog, and identified a 41-year-old man from Glovertown, N.L.
They say the dog was examined but no injuries were found.
The man is facing a charge of causing an animal to be in distress, and one of transporting an animal outside of a passenger compartment without being secured.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Newfoundland couple say they were stranded in Portugal after Air Canada cancelled tickets home
-
-
Girl killed by van in Hamilton, police arrest journalists for 'obstruction'
-
Premier defends Bayers Lake clinic decision, says those in downtown Halifax will have own services