Mounties enter ring to halt suspected Edmonton-area teen fight club

SPRUCE GROVE, Alta. — RCMP are investigating a suspected fight club involving teens in a community just west of Edmonton.

Police say they're checking allegations that youths in Spruce Grove are using social media to announce the fights that are attracting spectators.

A woman in the community tells CTV that earlier this month, her junior high-aged son was injured in a fight and was pressured into participating in the altercation with another boy a grade ahead of him.

The woman, who doesn't want her name revealed to protect her boy's identity, says her son needed plastic surgery to repair multiple facial injuries and will probably miss classes for the rest of the school year as he recovers.

Mounties are monitoring social media and reaching out to local schools to keep students from taking part in fights.